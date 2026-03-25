Infra projects above ₹150 cr report ₹5.66 trillion cost overrun: Govt

Several infrastructure projects worth above ₹150 crore each registered a cumulative cost overrun of ₹5.66 lakh crore, according to a monthly government report for February 2026.

The latest 'Flash Report on Central Sector Infrastructure Projects' showed that the revised cost of all 1,948 projects, each valued at ₹150 crore or higher, monitored by the statistics ministry stood at ₹41,98,684 crore compared to their original cost of ₹36,32,088 crore.

The report did not specify the actual number of projects that are facing cost overrun.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) stated, in a press release on Wednesday, that as of February 2026, 1,948 ongoing infrastructure projects, with a total revised cost of ₹41.98 lakh crore, are being monitored across 17 central ministries/departments.

The cumulative expenditure incurred on these projects stands at ₹19.71 lakh crore, accounting for approximately 46.95 per cent of the revised project cost, indicating steady progress in project implementation. A significant proportion of projects are at advanced stages, with 740 projects (38 per cent) achieving over 80 per cent physical progress, while 250 (13 per cent) have crossed 80 per cent financial completion. The data also reflects a balanced pipeline, with projects distributed across early and advanced stages of implementation. The Transport and Logistics sector accounts for the highest number of ongoing projects (1,421 projects), with revised estimates of ₹22.96 lakh crore, underscoring the priority to connectivity-driven infrastructure growth.

The total 1,948 ongoing infrastructure projects include 793 Mega projects (project cost of ₹1,000 crore and above) with an original cost of ₹30.93 lakh crore, and 1,155 major projects (project cost below ₹1,000 crore and up to ₹150 crore), amounting to ₹5.39 lakh crore. Physical and financial progress broadly move in tandem, with a large number of projects clustered at the initial (020 per cent) and advanced (81100 per cent) stages, indicating a pipeline of newly-started projects alongside many nearing completions. While physical progress exceeds financial progress in the 81100 per cent range, financial progress is relatively higher in the early stages, reflecting upfront expenditure patterns in project implementation.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways accounts for the highest number of projects, with 1,108 projects (56.88 per cent), and a share of total project cost of ₹10.51 trillion (25.05 per cent), highlighting its central role in national infrastructure development. The Ministry of Railways is implementing 245 projects (12.58 per cent), and also commands the largest share of total project cost at ₹8.39 trillion (20 per cent). The coal ministry accounts for implementing 128 projects (6.57 per cent), with a total project cost of ₹2.4 trillion (5.88 per cent). The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, and the Department of Water Resources, River Development & GR are implementing 113, 101, 55, and 49 projects, with associated costs of ₹5.15 lakh crore, ₹5.25 lakh crore, ₹3.95 lakh crore, and ₹2.25 lakh crore, respectively.

The remaining 149 projects (7.64 per cent), with a total cost of ₹3.98 trillion (10 per cent), are distributed across various ministries/departments, including Higher Education, Civil Aviation, Steel, Telecommunications, Labour & Employment, Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Health & Family Welfare, Mines, DPIIT, and Sports. Transport and Logistics remains the dominant sector, accounting for 55 per cent of total revised project cost (Rs 22.96 lakh crore) across 1,421 projects (73 per cent of the total Projects), underscoring the central role of roads & highways, railways, aviation, urban public transport, shipping, and inland waterways in economic integration and logistics efficiency. The energy sector follows with 26 per cent of aggregated revised cost (Rs 10.95 lakh crore) across 220 projects, reflecting sustained emphasis on oil & gas infrastructure, electricity generation, transmission and distribution networks, and energy storage systems.

The communication infrastructure, with a project cost of ₹2.74 trillion (7 per cent) across 14 projects, represents targeted interventions aimed at strengthening digital connectivity. Water and sanitation projects account for ₹2.31 trillion (5 per cent) across 71 projects, highlighting continued focus on essential urban services. The social and commercial infrastructure, comprising 74 projects with a revised project cost of ₹0.79 trillion (2 per cent), reflects selective investments in education, healthcare, real estate, and tourism, hospitality and wellness. Projects classified under 'Others', amounting to ₹2.22 trillion (5 per cent) across 148 projects, indicate diversification across sectors, such as coal, steel, metals, and mining.