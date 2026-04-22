Innerwear to fashion: Innovation, trends reshape India's shapewear market

Vimarsh Razdan, co-founder and chief executive officer, Underneat, added that demand for “fewer layers with the same level of support is a key trigger behind the shift, mirroring trends seen earlier in Western markets.” Last December, Underneat raised about $6 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Fireside Ventures.

For Noida-headquartered Krvvy, the company is evolving its product mix to include bodysuits, bralettes, and camisoles that can transition seamlessly from innerwear to outerwear, keeping in mind fashion statements. “The future is less about labels and more about functionality across occasions,” said Yash Goyal, co-founder and chief executive officer, Krvvy. The company derives nearly 50 per cent of its revenue from shapewear and plans to invest close to ₹ 100 crore over the next few years in product innovation, offline expansion, and brand building. Krvvy’s appearance on Shark Tank India Season 5 helped the brand secure a ₹ 1.2 crore investment from Namita Thapar for 3 per cent equity, valuing the company at ₹ 40 crore, following a shapewear match-off.