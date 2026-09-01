InsuranceDekho, RenewBuy merge to form largest AI-led insurance platform

InsuranceDekho and RenewBuy on Tuesday said they have joined forces to create the country's largest AI-enabled insurance distribution platform in terms of POSP (Point of Sale Person)-driven insurance premium generated for FY26. The combined entity commands a total premium book exceeding ₹6,600 crore.

It has a network of over 6 lakh digital partners and a footprint spanning 98.57 per cent of India's pin codes as of March 31, 2026. Together, the two entities have facilitated the issuance of more than 2 crore insurance policies since inception.

The integrated business will operate under the InsuranceDekho brand and will be led by Ankit Agrawal as chief executive officer. Founders from both InsuranceDekho and RenewBuy will remain in key leadership roles within the merged entity to oversee strategy and business execution.

Strategically, the transaction pairs InsuranceDekho’s strong distribution presence across northern and western India with RenewBuy’s established footprint in the south, giving the unified platform seamless pan-India coverage. By integrating InsuranceDekho’s real-time plan recommendation tools with RenewBuy’s technology stack, the entity is deploying an AI-first flywheel featuring automated partner onboarding, integrated digital policy issuance, and AI-powered advisory services. The platform will function as an open, multi-insurer ecosystem offering over 750 products from 52 insurers across motor, health, life, travel, and commercial lines. This scale aims to bridge the urban-rural divide by giving partner agents in smaller towns and villages the same digital tools, product suite, and operational support as their metro counterparts.

Commenting on the consolidation, Ankit Agrawal, founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho, said, “The coming together is a strategic step towards taking insurance to the last mile. Our model has always been powered by our partners, and by backing them with a range of product choice, stronger tools and the support to grow their business, we deepen insurance access in the towns and villages of Bharat that need it most. This combination brings together complementary strengths in technology, on-ground distribution and insurer partnerships. Our immediate focus is disciplined execution and seamless integration." Balachander Sekhar, CEO, RenewBuy, said, “The union of these two organisations brings together a combination of digital, technology and distribution enablement. By pairing technology depth with skilled on-ground partner network capabilities, we can equip insurance partners with smarter tools and seamless digital experiences – and, through them, aim to bring insurance within reach of every Indian. Together, we believe we are building the infrastructure to strengthen last-mile access.”