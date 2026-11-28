Property consultant InvestoXpert and SKI Capital Services Ltd plan to raise up to ₹500 crore from high net worth individuals for their new real estate alternative investment fund (AIF).

The AIF will invest in residential projects, primarily in North India.

Noida-based InvestoXpert has partnered with SKI Capital to launch IXP Real Estate Fund 1, a Category II AIF co-sponsored by the two firms, according to a statement.

The AIF has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a target fund size of ₹500 crore.

InvestoXpert Advisors MD Vishal Raheja said the two partners will commit around ₹50 crore to the AIF.

He said it would raise the remaining amount from High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs). Raheja said the first closure of the AIF would be at ₹100 crore. The AIF will invest in RERA-approved projects, underwriting conservatively at entry with structural downside protection. The capital will be deployed through two strategies: structured debt and convertible securities, including early-stage, last-mile and bridge funding for developers on RERA-approved projects, and early-stage underwriting, with entry at a discount to market. The fund will focus on residential development, plotted development and second homes/holiday homes across the National Capital Region and Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The AIF brings together InvestoXpert's real estate expertise and SKI Capital's capital markets experience.