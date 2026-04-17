Iran war, early summer may trigger thirsty times for Bengaluru's beer mkt

“There has been a minor indirect impact due to supply chain challenges, particularly around aluminium kegs and caps, a portion of which are sourced from regions affected by the West Asia crisis,” Lokesh said.

“With the early onset of summer driving higher demand, this has led to some operational adjustments, though not at a large scale,” he added.

Lokesh, on the contrary, also said that Bengaluru’s supply situation remains largely stable for now. “There is no major beer supply crunch in Karnataka or Bengaluru currently. Any impact has been minimal and largely linked to packaging material availability rather than production capacity. Overall, supply in Bengaluru remains stable, with only slight fluctuations in certain formats,” he said.