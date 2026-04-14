IRCTC Payments looks to capture ticketing, govt clients to boost volumes

Targeting government clients -- from municipalities and GST payments to treasuries and utilities -- is expected to broaden its payments footprint beyond rail bookings, a second person said. “IRCTC Payments wants to be the largest payment aggregation platform for government clients in the future. The idea is to have a strong enough platform for clients before transitioning away from current payments partners,” the source added.
The company’s FY25 annual report, too, has noted plans to process transactions for its platform, government departments and private firms.
Competitors remain cautious. Executives cited concerns over pricing, technology agility and talent depth. “They have played fair and have continued to have other payment processing partners. As of now, we don’t think IRCTC Payments will get preference over existing companies in any state-related RFPs (Request for Proposal). As long as they do not have any pricing advantage, it does not matter much,” a senior industry executive said.