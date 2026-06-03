IRCTC turns to AI-powered monitoring to improve train food hygiene

In a bid to solve a legacy hygiene issue in on-board meals on trains, state-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is deploying artificial intelligence-based (AI) camera surveillance in over 800 kitchens across India, a top company executive said on Wednesday.

The AI setup is part of the newly established War Room at IRCTC’s Delhi headquarters, and is aimed at fostering predictive interventions, according to Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Kumar Jain.

Executives at the war room said that the facility, featuring multiple live feeds of all kitchens, has a 24/7 monitoring system, with teams of four or more working in shifts. The monitoring is done through a single dashboard.

The AI-enabled system detects nine types of errors in the kitchens that are primarily responsible for unhygienic food in trains. These are hairnet compliance, transparent gloves detection, mopping, wiping, rodent, flies, cockroach, and headgear.

The system detects anomalies like the absence of mandatory chef gear/uniforms and raises automated tickets for immediate contractor correction.

Travellers say that despite the premiumisation of railway services through efforts like station modernisation and introduction of Vande Bharat trains, on-board meals often face hygiene issues.