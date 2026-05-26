Irdai asks insurers to link KMP pay with customer service metrics

Irdai said the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), in consultation with the Risk Management Committee, must ensure that remuneration policies align with policyholder outcomes and adjust for risks. The framework also requires remuneration outcomes to remain symmetric with risk outcomes and sensitive to the time horizon of risks undertaken by insurers.
“Evolving expectations of customers and needs of the economy require us to place greater emphasis on measurable customer outcomes, transparency in decision-making, responsiveness, and sustainable value creation. Accordingly, the revised performance framework will move beyond traditional operational and financial metrics to include a stronger focus on customer-centric and governance-oriented outcomes,” Ajay Seth, chairman, Irdai, said.