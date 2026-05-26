Irdai asks insurers to link KMP pay with customer service metrics

Irdai has also sought greater transparency around remuneration-linked performance metrics. Insurers will have to disclose on their websites the parameters used for determining KMP remuneration, along with performance trends for the preceding three years, in an “easy-to-access” and “easy-to-understand” format. The disclosures relating to financial soundness will have to be updated quarterly, while information on claims responsiveness, grievance redressal, and product performance will need monthly updates.