ISA seeks logistics roadmap as India targets 300 mtpa steel capacity
Steel industry body seeks logistics roadmap, incentives and raw material linkages as Odisha targets 100 mtpa capacity within India's 300 mtpa goalHemant Kumar Rout Bhubaneswar
Steel industry body seeks logistics roadmap, incentives and raw material linkages as Odisha targets 100 mtpa capacity within India's 300 mtpa goalHemant Kumar Rout Bhubaneswar
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 8:22 PM IST