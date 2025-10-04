Lack of clarity over GST 2.0 a gut punch to isabgol industry, say producers

India’s isabgol (psyllium) processors have warned that they may stop buying seeds from farmers starting October 6, according to a report by The Economic Times. The move comes amid ongoing confusion over the goods and services tax (GST), which industry leaders say is tying up capital and creating financial stress for exporters.

The All India Isabgol Processors Association (IPA) has demanded that the government exempt isabgol seeds from GST. The industry, which exports psyllium husk worth over ₹3,500 crore annually, mostly to the US, claims that paying GST on seeds purchased from farmers locks up funds for more than a year, the news report said.

The news report quoted Rakesh Patel, partner at Sarvoday Sat Isabgol in Gujarat, as saying that there is no GST on fresh isabgol, while dry isabgol attracts 5 per cent GST. However, due to unclear classification between fresh and dry, processors have been paying GST on seeds to avoid issues with authorities, he said. ALSO READ: La Nina, October rain: What it means for kharif harvest, early rabi sowing Exporters say the problem is compounded by slowing demand from the US, which accounts for 60-70 per cent of India’s isabgol exports. Rajasthan, Gujarat lead production India produces most of its isabgol in Rajasthan, contributing about 70 per cent of the crop. Gujarat, meanwhile, processes roughly 70 per cent of the country’s total production. Unjha, the state’s largest trading hub, handles more than 80 per cent of all isabgol trade, the news report said.