ISMA opposes cut in flex fuel vehicle incentives in CAFE-3 norms

The Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) has raised concerns over a sharp reduction in incentives for flex fuel vehicles (FFVs) in the latest draft of corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFE-3) norms, warning that the move could slow adoption of ethanol-based mobility at a time when the country is grappling with surplus production.

In a letter dated April 13 to Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal, ISMA Director General Deepak Ballani said the latest draft has reduced the volume derogation factor (VDF) for FFVs to 1.1 from 1.5 proposed earlier, calling it an “unexpected development” that may discourage automakers from introducing such vehicles.

An FFV is a vehicle designed to run on ethanol blends ranging from E85 to E100, where E85 means 85 per cent ethanol and 15 per cent petrol, and E100 is nearly pure ethanol. No company has launched a mass-market FFV in India so far. CAFE norms, overseen by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), require carmakers to keep the average carbon emissions of their fleet within a prescribed limit per year. To help meet these targets, cleaner technologies are given “super credits” through VDFs. A VDF allows a vehicle to be counted as more than one unit in a company’s sales mix, effectively lowering its average emissions. For example, a VDF of 1.5 means one such vehicle is counted as 1.5 vehicles in compliance calculations, improving a carmaker’s overall score.

CAFE-2 norms are currently in force. CAFE-3 norms will come into effect from April 2027 onwards for a period of five years. The latest CAFE-3 draft — shared with stakeholders earlier this month — marks a clear shift in policy stance. In this draft, the BEE has proposed reducing VDFs not just for FFVs but also for strong hybrid vehicles, while retaining higher incentives for electric vehicles. This signals a stronger push towards zero-emission technologies. Ballani, however, argued in his letter that such a move overlooks the immediate challenges facing the ethanol industry. According to him, India currently has excess ethanol production capacity beyond the projected demand for E20 fuel, which is petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol. This surplus has put financial pressure on distilleries.