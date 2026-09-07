Isro's private-sector push: How close is India's space model to Nasa's?

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has rejected reports that it is being privatised, saying its space reforms are intended to expand the ecosystem rather than reduce its role. The clarification came after concerns were raised over the increasing role of private companies in activities traditionally carried out by Isro

In a statement on Sunday, Isro said reports suggesting an attempt to privatise the organisation or diminish its role were “completely baseless and incorrect”. It said it would continue to handle advanced space research and technology development, national and strategic missions, space science and exploration, and critical and frontier space capabilities.

Notably, the US follows a broadly similar approach, with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) moving selected activities to commercial providers while retaining core government-led missions. Nasa retains responsibility for research, technology development and missions, while private companies increasingly provide manufacturing and operational capacity. How Nasa shifted routine space work to companies What Nasa has retained Nasa's move towards commercial space services has taken place over several years. Nasa continues to lead deep-space exploration through its Artemis programme. Its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft remain central to the programme, even as commercial companies provide specific services, including human landing systems.

The agency also retains responsibility for scientific missions, research programmes and exploration objectives. The distinction is between core government-led exploration and research, and services that can be purchased from industry. A US Patent and Trademark Office report published in January 2025 illustrates this division. It found that private companies without federal support dominated US patenting in satellite communications and positioning, navigation and timing, while the federal government was more likely to be involved in space transportation and human space habitation. The share of US space patents without federal government involvement rose from 65 per cent between 1976 and 1993 to nearly 84 per cent over the following 30 years. Nasa was associated with 449 patents between 1976 and 2023, the highest among federal agencies.

Where India's current space model stands India's space reforms began formally in 2020. The framework created IN-SPACe to enable private companies to undertake space activities and use Isro infrastructure, while NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) was assigned a commercial role covering launch vehicles, satellites, services and technology transfers. The Indian Space Policy 2023 further defined the division of responsibilities. It said Isro should “transition out from the existing practice of being present in the manufacturing of operational space systems”. Mature systems are to be transferred to industry for commercial exploitation, while Isro focuses on advanced technology research, proving newer systems and developing space objects for national requirements.

NSIL is responsible for commercialising technologies and platforms developed through public expenditure and for procuring or manufacturing space components, technologies and platforms through private or public-sector entities. Launch vehicles are the immediate point of change In an interview with Business Standard last month, IN-SPACe chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka said Isro was moving towards a model in which private companies and public-sector undertakings would take on launch-vehicle manufacturing and routine satellite production, while Isro focused on research, frontier technologies and major missions. Isro has also said the reforms would allow industry to provide manufacturing capacity and scale while freeing more scientific manpower for advanced research and complex national missions.

India and US: similar direction, different division The US model shows a longer transition in which Nasa became a customer for selected commercial services, particularly in low Earth orbit. Private companies now provide cargo and crew transportation, while Nasa retains deep-space exploration, scientific research and major national missions. India's reforms are moving in a similar direction for mature and routine activities. The 2023 policy explicitly called for operational systems to move towards industry, while Isro retains advanced research and national missions. The difference is that India's current transition is being implemented through a relatively new institutional framework involving Isro, IN-SPACe, NSIL and industry. Isro remains the core R&D organisation; IN-SPACe enables and regulates non-government space activities; and NSIL is responsible for commercialisation and industry-led utilisation of mature capabilities.