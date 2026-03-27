IT firms to ramp up acquisitions, may spend up to $7 billion in 2026

Indian IT services firms are expected to increase acquisition spending to up to $7 billion this year, targeting AI, cloud and data capabilities amid a challenging organic growth environment

premium The large and mid-tier companies are expected to spend about $6.5–7 billion between January and December, up from $5 billion last year, as per data from consultancy firm UnearthInsight | (Representative image)