IT firms to ramp up acquisitions, may spend up to $7 billion in 2026

Most of the acquisitions are in the US, which houses the maximum number of AI-native companies due to access to capital and a well-oiled ecosystem.
About 52 per cent of last year’s acquisitions were targeted there, reflecting proximity to large enterprise clients, hyperscalers, and high-value digital and engineering programmes. Europe (19 per cent) and Australia (14 per cent) act as selective capability hubs, driven by ER&D, cybersecurity, and cloud-specialist talent rather than scale expansion. India and Middle East acquisitions are tactical, focused on delivery infrastructure and sector-specific digital needs.