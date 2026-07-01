IT firms likely to report weak first-quarter numbers amid demand woes

“We cut our 1Q revenue growth assumptions for all companies on the back of delays in deal closures and revenue conversion. Our checks had indicated delays in deal ramp-ups and signings due to continued client indecision from geopolitical uncertainty and sharp AI changes,” JP Morgan said.
Margins thus will be under stress. Analysts expect a modest sequential improvement, helped by operating leverage and cost actions. TCS’ margins may even decline due to the annual wage hikes while Wipro, Coforge, and Persistent are likely to see see pressure from weaker operating leverage, wage hikes, deal ramp-up costs and continued AI investments. The depreciation of the rupee is expected to be the only saving grace.