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IT firms likely to report weak first-quarter numbers amid demand woes

Analysts expect another subdued quarter for IT services companies as macroeconomic uncertainty, delayed deal conversions and AI-led pricing pressures weigh on growth and margins

India IT industry, IT services, automation, artificial intelligence, AI, generative AI, Gen AI, skill transformation, organisational structure, entry-level engineers, pyramid structure, diamond-shaped workforce, mid-tier workforce, IT hiring trends,
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For IT companies, near-term growth drivers remain limited
Avik Das
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 8:35 PM IST
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The Indian IT services sector, which has traditionally relied on a strong first half to drive annual growth, is entering financial year 2027 on a weak footing as an uncertain macroeconomic environment, volatile geopolitics and AI deflationary pressure continues to weigh on discretionary spending and decision making cycles.
 
Such an overhang is not new off late but has only intensified with a fresh layer of uncertainty being added to the list. That makes it all but certain that the current year is likely to see another low single digit growth, making it the fourth on a trot.
 
Analysts expect a soft first quarter for large and mid-cap companies though the latter are expected to perform relatively better than their bigger counterparts. Sequential growth in constant currency is expected in the range of -1.5-2 percent and mid-caps are expected to outperform once again, with growth ranging from a degrowth of one percent to growth of 4.8 percent, led by continued large-deal ramp-ups.
 
“With 1H tracking below the run-rate needed to sustain the upper end of FY27 guidance ranges, the ask on 2H to bridge the gap becomes increasingly impractical. We therefore expect companies to walk back the top end of their guidance bands this quarter. We expect Infosys to lower the upper end of its FY27 guidance by 50bp, while HCLTech could trim the upper end of its services growth guidance by 100bp,” Motilal Oswal wrote in a note on Wednesday.
 
The sombre mood has been hurt further when industry leader Accenture cut its full year guidance last month citing revenue headwinds from the war in West Asia which has finally started hitting the companies’ topline. That led to a bloodbath of all Indian IT stocks.
 
The results season will be kicked off by the sectors largest player Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on July 9th.
 
For IT companies, the near term growth levers remain limited. They are all chasing the same set of large deals which are essentially vendor consolidation and cost optimization ones. Such deals have also shrunk in size and the intense competition is also putting pressure on margins. They are also facing AI deflationary pressure by about 2-3 percent annually on their bread and butter business which needs to be offset by AI revenue which will take time to ramp up. They have pegged new revenue from AI services to be worth about $300-400 billion by 2030 as demand for orchestrating workflows for proper returns on AI goes up.
 
“We cut our 1Q revenue growth assumptions for all companies on the back of delays in deal closures and revenue conversion. Our checks had indicated delays in deal ramp-ups and signings due to continued client indecision from geopolitical uncertainty and sharp AI changes,” JP Morgan said.
 
Margins thus will be under stress. Analysts expect a modest sequential improvement, helped by operating leverage and cost actions. TCS’ margins may even decline due to the annual wage hikes while Wipro, Coforge, and Persistent are likely to see see pressure from weaker operating leverage, wage hikes, deal ramp-up costs and continued AI investments. The depreciation of the rupee is expected to be the only saving grace.
 
Banking financial services, insurance (BFSI) remains the most resilient vertical, supported by continued deal ramp-ups and relatively stable spending. Telecom remains soft, while manufacturing is seeing uneven demand across auto and industrial clients.
   

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Topics :IT servicesIndian IT services firmsTCSInfosys HCLTechAccentureWiproCoforge

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 8:02 PM IST

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