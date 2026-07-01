IT firms likely to report weak first-quarter numbers amid demand woes

For IT companies, the near term growth levers remain limited. They are all chasing the same set of large deals which are essentially vendor consolidation and cost optimization ones. Such deals have also shrunk in size and the intense competition is also putting pressure on margins. They are also facing AI deflationary pressure by about 2-3 percent annually on their bread and butter business which needs to be offset by AI revenue which will take time to ramp up. They have pegged new revenue from AI services to be worth about $300-400 billion by 2030 as demand for orchestrating workflows for proper returns on AI goes up.