IT firms paid record ₹1.3 trn to shareholders in FY26 despite AI headwinds

India’s top 16 information-technology (IT) services companies in FY26 paid its shareholders a record high amount of around ₹1.3 trillion in dividend and share buyback even as the industry faced a threat to its traditional business configurations from artificial-intelligence (AI) models.

The amount is 36.3 per cent higher than the payout of around ₹95,400 crore for FY25.

This is the industry’s fastest growth in payout in the last nine years.

The payout had declined 10.6 per cent in FY25 because companies had given priority to profit retention due to a slowdown in growth in revenue and earnings.

On the other hand, the combined net profit of these 16 companies in FY26 was up just 3.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), growing at the slowest pace in the last eight years, while their net sales increased 7.6 per cent, an improvement from 5.1 per cent in FY25.

Their combined profit after tax grew to around ₹1.27 trillion in FY26 while their net sales rose to about ₹8.28 trillion last financial year. The increase in payout is largely due to a record high share buyback by Infosys and Wipro. Infosys completed its biggest ever share buyback, worth ₹18,000 crore, in November last year. Wipro has announced a buyback of ₹15,000 crore, to be completed later this year. Among smaller companies, Cyient announced its biggest share buyback, worth ₹720 crore, to be completed later this year. With this the industry will spend ₹33,895 crore on buyback for FY26, the second-best year on this since FY24, when IT companies had given ₹38,300 crore.

In comparison, equity dividend was up just 0.7 per cent to ₹96,102 crore for FY26 from ₹95,401 crore for FY25. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), historically the biggest payer in the industry, cut dividend payout by 12.7 per cent for FY26 because it is planning to invest in data centres and AI businesses. The payout by TCS for FY26 declined to ₹38,820 crore from ₹45,612 crore in FY25. TCS has done no share buyback in the last two financial years. As a result, the industry will be distributing more than its FY26 annual net profit to shareholders by way of dividend and share buyback.

The payout ratio for these 16 companies in Business Standard sample rose to a record high of 102.2 per cent (of reported net profit) in FY26 from 77.7 per cent in FY25. The ratio had declined in FY25 from 93.9 per cent in FY24. The industry in FY26 shifted gear and analysts attribute it to a decline in stock prices and the market capitalisation of individual IT companies. “A sharp rise in payout in FY26, despite continued growth headwinds, seems to be motivated by companies’ strategy to reward shareholders at time when they have seen wealth erosion due to a decline in share price,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and chief executive officer, Equinomics Research.

The combined market capitalisation of the 16 companies was down 25.3 per cent in FY26, their worst annual showing in more than a decade. It declined to around ₹24 trillion at the end of March 2026 from around ₹32.2 trillion at the end of March last year. There has been a further sell-off in the IT sector stocks last week and the combined market capitalisation of these 16 declined to around ₹23.21 trillion on Tuesday, nearly 29.5 per cent lower than their record high market capitalisation of ₹32.95 at the end of March 2022. A continued poor showing on the bourses suggests that a step-up in payout is having little or no effect.