IT firms Q1 growth not enough to offset AI's impact on traditional biz

India's large IT services players are yet to shake off the macro uncertainty weighing on the sector. Even as growth trickles back, the pace remains tepid, with AI's deflationary effect on traditional revenue now unmistakable. Constant-currency growth across the top five firms stayed muted this quarter, a reminder that recovery, where it exists, is uneven rather than broad-based.

Among the top five players — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra — the standout performers were TCS and Tech Mahindra, reporting constant-currency growth of 3.2 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively.

The sector saw the well-known headwinds only intensifying further in the quarter as the impact of the West Asia war — which complicated conditions and slowed decision-making further — became more pronounced. Accenture had already cut its full-year guidance, citing a revenue slowdown due to the war, and Indian companies were not expected to fare any better.

Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys also cut the upper end of its revenue guidance for FY27. It now expects revenue to grow in the range of 1.5-3 per cent from the earlier 1.5-3.5 per cent.

The only saving grace was the fact that none of the top five firms reported negative growth, which was a common feature across the last financial year. Wipro continued to be the slowest of the pack, growing at just 0.9 per cent in constant currency, hurt by client-specific issues and the broader underperformance of its banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment.