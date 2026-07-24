IT firms Q1 growth not enough to offset AI's impact on traditional biz

Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys also cut the upper end of its revenue guidance for FY27. It now expects revenue to grow in the range of 1.5-3 per cent from the earlier 1.5-3.5 per cent.
The only saving grace was the fact that none of the top five firms reported negative growth, which was a common feature across the last financial year. Wipro continued to be the slowest of the pack, growing at just 0.9 per cent in constant currency, hurt by client-specific issues and the broader underperformance of its banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment.
For TCS, India’s largest IT services company, the second quarter is expected to be better than the first, and it anticipates a recovery in verticals except consumer. For Infosys, BFSI and energy are expected to be the main growth levers, while consumer will take time to recover, Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said.