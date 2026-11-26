The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has asked for a policy framework to safeguard employees in the information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS) sectors from job displacement arising from artificial intelligence (AI), automation and other emerging technologies.

That includes mandatory disclosure of AI-related job losses, safeguards for affected employees and dialogue between the government and industry, the forum added.

NITES said IT companies need to be transparent when laying off people, particularly where such decisions are attributed to AI or automation. Employees and government authorities should know how many people are affected, why their positions are being eliminated and how many jobs are directly being replaced by technology.

NITES said it believes that the changing employment landscape now requires a dedicated policy framework to address this emerging challenge. “Companies should be free to adopt new technologies and improve their productivity. However, they must also take responsibility for the employees whose livelihoods are affected by these decisions. Technological progress cannot become a justification for arbitrary job losses or the denial of employees' rights,” NITES president Harpreet Singh Saluja said in a statement. The organisation also urged companies to provide reasonable advance notice, fair severance compensation and payment of all outstanding statutory and contractual dues, besides making efforts to upskill employees and redeploy them before eliminating positions.