IT Ministry summons Meta executives over ads promoting CSAM in India

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will summon senior executives from social media conglomerate Meta over reports of Instagram running advertisements promoting child sexual abuse material (CSAM), according to sources.

The instructions have been issued by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who has directed the ministry officials to also seek an explanation from Meta on how these advertisements were allowed on the platform, sources said.

“We have taken note of the reports that have alleged that there was inaction from Meta, despite being made aware of ads that contained CSAM, offensive and illegal search words. We have sought an explanation from them and asked their executives to appear in person,” an IT ministry official said.

Earlier on Friday, media reports alleged that Meta’s photo and video sharing platform Instagram had been running paid advertisements which promoted CSAM in India. The reports also alleged that Meta denied the paid ads were violating any of its norms on adverstising and therefore did not act on them. On Friday, senior executives from Meta met officials from the IT ministry after the ministry had sought an explanation on the username feature rollout of WhatsApp. During the meeting, ministry officials also explained the government’s concerns relating to the username feature, and especially how it could be exploited by cybercriminals, one of the officials quoted above said.

“As the timeline for furnishing the detailed explanation on the 'usernames' feature is for three days, they will submit their final reply as per the schedule,” the official said. On Friday, IT Ministry Secretary S Krishnan also said that the username feature provided by WhatsApp and other peer-to-peer messaging platforms had "serious" possibilities of impersonation and cybercrime. "We have taken up the issue of usernames because there is a serious possibility of impersonation and the kind of encouragement or facility it provides for committing more cybercrimes. It is a very serious issue,” he said on the sidelines of an event.