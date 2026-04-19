It's 'jobs first' in Panapakkam: Locals push for hiring, better facilities

Nearby, Hong Fu Industrial Group is developing a ₹1,500 crore facility, expected to generate over 25,000 jobs. The company manufactures footwear for global brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma and Converse. An employee said more than 300 workers are currently on site as construction nears completion, with commissioning expected by end-2026. “The advantage with the shoe industry is that it is labour-intensive. This will be one of the units that may help Tamil Nadu become a non-leather footwear hub,” said N Mohan, director of Kothari Industrial Corporation and a member of the National Footwear and Leather Development Council.