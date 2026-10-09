IT sector braces for fourth year of weak growth amid geopolitical, AI risks

By Harshita Swaminathan and Rachel Yeo

HCL Technologies Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. are next to report after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., letting investors gauge how India’s IT sector is navigating concerns over AI disruption and sluggish client spending.

Growth is expected to be muted as customers remain cautious on discretionary technology projects, though recent results from Accenture Plc offered some encouragement that spending is shifting toward large AI-led transformation projects instead of simply drying up, according to Antique Stock Broking analysts.

On Thursday, TCS beat profit growth expectations, although sequential revenue growth was only 0.5% in constant-currency terms.

“The IT sector has sharply underperformed the markets in the last nine months primarily due to a negative narrative built by GenAI platform companies compounded by the Gulf war-related uncertainty,” Nuvama said. “We continue to believe the IT services model is here to stay and the GenAI disruption would only lead to bigger opportunities for them.”