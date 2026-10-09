Home / Industry / News / IT sector braces for fourth year of weak growth amid geopolitical, AI risks

IT sector braces for fourth year of weak growth amid geopolitical, AI risks

Growth is expected to be muted as customers remain cautious on discretionary technology projects, though recent results from Accenture Plc offered some encouragement

IT sector, Indian IT sector, India IT sector, India IT, IT results
The Trump administration’s latest visa restrictions mounts a new challenge for the sector, after the US said it would suspend an immigration program used by tech firms | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 8:29 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
By Harshita Swaminathan and Rachel Yeo
 
HCL Technologies Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. are next to report after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., letting investors gauge how India’s IT sector is navigating concerns over AI disruption and sluggish client spending.
 
Growth is expected to be muted as customers remain cautious on discretionary technology projects, though recent results from Accenture Plc offered some encouragement that spending is shifting toward large AI-led transformation projects instead of simply drying up, according to Antique Stock Broking analysts. 
 
On Thursday, TCS beat profit growth expectations, although sequential revenue growth was only 0.5% in constant-currency terms. 
 
“The IT sector has sharply underperformed the markets in the last nine months primarily due to a negative narrative built by GenAI platform companies compounded by the Gulf war-related uncertainty,” Nuvama said. “We continue to believe the IT services model is here to stay and the GenAI disruption would only lead to bigger opportunities for them.” 
 
The Trump administration’s latest visa restrictions mounts a new challenge for the sector, after the US said it would suspend an immigration program used by tech firms, mentioning HCL and TCS by name.  
 
The NSE Nifty IT Index has dropped 27% this year, leaving the sector trading at its lowest valuation multiple since the pandemic.  
 
In Taiwan, AI bellwether Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is due to give more insight after disclosing quarterly sales jumped 51%, lending support to the breakneck pace of the technology’s buildout. Still, investors reaction appears muted as they question how long AI spending can last amid rising debt levels. 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indeed troubling: Musk responds to Rahul Gandhi amid Starlink entry row

Govt counters Musk, says satellite clearance process non-discriminatory

Eutelsat OneWeb awaiting govt nod: Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Mittal

Transporters welcome GST Council move to curb repeated checks on highways

Premium

Datanomics: India's health spending tilts towards private hospitals

Topics :HCL TechnologiesHCL Technologies ResultsTech MahindraIndian IT SectorIndia's IT sectorIT sector

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchNana Patekar DeathStocks to buyRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryQ2 results todayRBI MPC Inflation ForecastKalyan Jewellers shares

First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 8:28 AM IST

Next Story