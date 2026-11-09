Home / Industry / News / Jaipur Development Authority to launch new housing and commercial schemes

Jaipur Development Authority to launch new housing and commercial schemes

JDA plans two residential and three specialised commercial schemes in Jaipur to attract homebuyers and investors

real estate developers, Realty sector
The JDA is offering new residential schemes at two key locations in Bhojpur and Manpura Tilawala, providing citizens with the opportunity to build their own homes (Representative Image)
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) is set to launch affordable, well-planned residential and commercial schemes for the public in and around Jaipur, sources said.
 
To mark the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) third term in the state, the JDA will introduce two new residential schemes. Additionally, three other specialised schemes, spanning group housing, farmhouses/resorts, and general warehousing, will be launched for investment.
 
The JDA is offering new residential schemes at two key locations in Bhojpur and Manpura Tilawala, providing citizens with the opportunity to build their own homes.
 
Besides this, sources said that in December, coinciding with the proposed ‘Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas’ (non-resident Rajasthani day), the JDA will introduce three premium, commercial schemes to the market through auction.
 
The second edition of Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas 2026 will be held on December 10, bringing together non-resident Rajasthanis from across India and around the world, along with corporates, entrepreneurs, professionals, youth, and other stakeholders.
 
The inaugural edition, held in Jaipur in December, 2025, witnessed participation of around 5,000 non-resident Rajasthanis and delegates from India and abroad.
 
The 2026 edition has been envisioned as a platform for meaningful engagement and exchange. The event will provide opportunities for non-resident Rajasthanis to engage with government representatives, industry leaders, and sector experts, while also facilitating networking and potential collaborations. 
 
Chief Minister (CM) Bhajan Lal Sharma, recently reviewed the progress of JDA’s ongoing projects.
 
Sharma said that the development of Jaipur must cater to current requirements whilst keeping future needs in mind. The state government aims to expand Jaipur’s infrastructure to develop it as an exemplary model.
 
The CM further said that an effective action plan must be formulated to ease the movement of commuters amidst growing traffic pressure in Jaipur.
 
Regarding the Hi-tech City project, Sharma noted that Jaipur’s proximity to Delhi, and the strong presence of non-resident Rajasthanis across the country and the world offer new investment opportunities, adding that a model for Hi-tech City must feature modern technology and world-class amenities. 
 
Reviewing the Medicity project, he suggested developing it with state-of-the-art, world-class medical facilities.
 
Sharma stressed that both Hi-tech City and Medicity should be developed in such a manner that their design becomes the hallmark of ‘New Jaipur’.
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Diwali shopping expands beyond essentials as fashion, gifting gain ground

Govt may extend FY28 Budget support to boost manufacturing of 100 products

Coal gasification scheme: Second-round applications to open on November 10

DGTR proposes anti-dumping duty of up to $565 on rubber glove imports

Cancer drug price cuts take effect, set to save consumers ₹3,540 cr yearly

Topics :Real Estate Jaipurrajasthanhousing

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to Buy TodayStocks to WatchAQI in Delhi TodayTata Steel ShareHonasa Consumer ShareNew Zealand vs India 3rd ODI StreamingNvidia's investigating CEO Jensen HuangGold Silver Price

First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Next Story