Jaipur Development Authority to launch new housing and commercial schemes

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) is set to launch affordable, well-planned residential and commercial schemes for the public in and around Jaipur, sources said.

To mark the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) third term in the state, the JDA will introduce two new residential schemes. Additionally, three other specialised schemes, spanning group housing, farmhouses/resorts, and general warehousing, will be launched for investment.

The JDA is offering new residential schemes at two key locations in Bhojpur and Manpura Tilawala, providing citizens with the opportunity to build their own homes.

Besides this, sources said that in December, coinciding with the proposed ‘Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas’ (non-resident Rajasthani day), the JDA will introduce three premium, commercial schemes to the market through auction.

The second edition of Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas 2026 will be held on December 10, bringing together non-resident Rajasthanis from across India and around the world, along with corporates, entrepreneurs, professionals, youth, and other stakeholders. The inaugural edition, held in Jaipur in December, 2025, witnessed participation of around 5,000 non-resident Rajasthanis and delegates from India and abroad. The 2026 edition has been envisioned as a platform for meaningful engagement and exchange. The event will provide opportunities for non-resident Rajasthanis to engage with government representatives, industry leaders, and sector experts, while also facilitating networking and potential collaborations. Chief Minister (CM) Bhajan Lal Sharma, recently reviewed the progress of JDA’s ongoing projects.

Sharma said that the development of Jaipur must cater to current requirements whilst keeping future needs in mind. The state government aims to expand Jaipur’s infrastructure to develop it as an exemplary model. The CM further said that an effective action plan must be formulated to ease the movement of commuters amidst growing traffic pressure in Jaipur. Regarding the Hi-tech City project, Sharma noted that Jaipur’s proximity to Delhi, and the strong presence of non-resident Rajasthanis across the country and the world offer new investment opportunities, adding that a model for Hi-tech City must feature modern technology and world-class amenities. Reviewing the Medicity project, he suggested developing it with state-of-the-art, world-class medical facilities.