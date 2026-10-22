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Jamnagar's unique refinery draws US attention to sell Venezuelan oil

Reliance's Jamnagar refinery can process extra-heavy Venezuelan crude, making it central to Washington's efforts to expand oil sales to India despite concerns over US sanctions

crude oil, oil refinery
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Jamnagar’s ability to process heavy crude has drawn US interest as Washington seeks to expand sales of Venezuelan crude to India (Representative Image)| Image: Bloomberg
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 8:24 PM IST
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The recent visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) Jamnagar refinery underscores the potential of India’s unique refinery configuration, which can process extra-heavy crude oil from Venezuela. After the US took over Venezuelan oil assets, the administration under President Donald Trump has been looking for opportunities to sell the high-sulphur crude oil, which can only be processed by select, highly sophisticated refineries in the world.
 
Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance, which operates the world’s largest integrated, single-site refinery complex in Jamnagar, has the highest crude processing capacity globally at 1.4 million barrels per day (mbpd). The refinery also has the world’s highest complexity index of 21:1, which means it can turn heavy but cheaper crude oil into high-quality petroleum products.
 
Jamnagar’s ability to process heavy crude has drawn US interest as Washington seeks to expand sales of Venezuelan crude to India. A refinery with higher complexity is able to process heavier grades of crude oil. The grade of crude oil is defined by its lightness or heaviness and sulphur content. The heavier the crude oil, the more complex its processing becomes. The Jamnagar refinery has processed over 216 different grades of crude oil produced around the world, according to the company.
 
“Reliance’s dominance in India’s Venezuelan crude purchases explains Washington’s focus on the company. India imported Venezuelan crude worth $3,585.6 million during April-August 2026, with Reliance accounting for 74.3 per cent. Imports through Reliance’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ) refinery stood at 47.3 per cent of the total, while Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) or Sikka refinery accounted for 27 per cent,” said Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).
 
Other import points included Indian Oil’s Paradip facility at 11.7 per cent, Mundra’s storage terminals operated by HPCL and others at 11.3 per cent, and Nayara Energy’s Vadinar facility at 2.7 per cent.
 
The development comes at a time when India is already buying more crude oil from Venezuela. The country’s crude imports from Venezuela surged from $255 million in 2025-26 to $3.6 billion in just five months (April-August) of 2026-27. However, Venezuelan crude typically trades at a discount to lighter grades because of its lower yield and the higher handling and processing costs associated with its extra-heavy and tar-like nature. During April-August 2026, India paid an average of $821 per tonne for high-quality Saudi Arabian crude, compared with $612 per tonne for low-quality Venezuelan crude, according to the GTRI report.
 
Since the beginning of the West Asia conflict, India has increased its reliance on purchases of Venezuelan oil to offset supply losses from the Gulf. Indian refiners purchased 196,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Venezuela in September, accounting for 4 per cent of total imports, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler.
 
Experts, however, caution that the unpredictability of US policy poses risks for India, pointing to instances in the past when Indian assets were frozen in the country. India has significant stakes in Venezuela’s oil sector through state-owned companies, including ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Oil India Ltd (OIL). However, US sanctions on Venezuela had disrupted operations, leaving ONGC Videsh seeking to recover more than $500 million in unpaid dividends.
 
“India had a bad experience investing in Venezuela during 2010–2020 and should be cautious about committing fresh funds. U.S. sanctions disrupted ONGC Videsh’s investments and forced it to halt operations. As Washington tightened restrictions on Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA, culminating in the 2019 oil embargo, Indian refineries also stopped buying Venezuelan crude to avoid secondary U.S. sanctions. Hundreds of millions of dollars in Indian dividend earnings were stranded in Venezuelan accounts, production from Indian equity investments was effectively frozen, and plans to expand oilfield development and secure long-term crude supplies were abandoned," Srivastava said, adding that India must consider whether another shift in US policy could again put its investments and earnings at risk.
 
In March, Trump also announced plans for a new refinery in Brownsville, Texas, with investment from Reliance Industries. Trump described the project as a $300 billion deal and said the refinery, to be developed by America First Refining (AFR), would be the first new refinery built in the US in 50 years.
 
   

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Topics :Reliance IndustriesRefineryCrude Oil

First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 8:23 PM IST

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