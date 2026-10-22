Jamnagar's unique refinery draws US attention to sell Venezuelan oil

“India had a bad experience investing in Venezuela during 2010–2020 and should be cautious about committing fresh funds. U.S. sanctions disrupted ONGC Videsh’s investments and forced it to halt operations. As Washington tightened restrictions on Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA, culminating in the 2019 oil embargo, Indian refineries also stopped buying Venezuelan crude to avoid secondary U.S. sanctions. Hundreds of millions of dollars in Indian dividend earnings were stranded in Venezuelan accounts, production from Indian equity investments was effectively frozen, and plans to expand oilfield development and secure long-term crude supplies were abandoned," Srivastava said, adding that India must consider whether another shift in US policy could again put its investments and earnings at risk.