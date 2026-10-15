Jindal Ferrous expands Odisha footprint with ₹5,000 cr carbon steel plant

Jindal Ferrous Limited (JFL) has commissioned its first integrated carbon steel manufacturing facility at Jajpur in Odisha. The steelmaking complex has been set up with an investment of ₹5,000 crore.

The 2.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) steel melt shop, supported by an integrated sinter plant, basic oxygen furnace (BOF) and associated infrastructure, will strengthen the company's presence in India's growing steel market. The new facility was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday.

Built with future-focused automation systems, the plant has been designed to achieve high levels of operational efficiency, making it one of the region’s most modern steel facilities.

The company said the integrated configuration would help improve resource utilisation by recycling metallurgical waste through the sinter plant and using process gases across operations. These measures are expected to support operational efficiencies, reduce waste generation and improve the utilisation of energy and raw materials. Abhyuday Jindal, promoter of Jindal Ferrous Ltd, said the facility had been set up with a focus on product quality, process efficiency and manufacturing reliability at scale, as infrastructure development and industrial demand continue to expand across the country. "Odisha has emerged as one of India's most important industrial growth centres, offering the right combination of natural resources, infrastructure connectivity and long-term manufacturing potential. For Jindal Ferrous, it was the natural choice to establish our first integrated steelmaking complex in the state," he said.

The blast furnace incorporates a Level-2 automation platform with an expert model, high top-pressure operation and dry gas-cleaning systems. These technologies are intended to improve process stability, optimise furnace performance and enhance operational reliability. To achieve a quick and efficient ramp-up, JFL has also tied up with Japan's JFE Steel Corporation, one of the world's leading steel manufacturers, for technical collaboration. Its technical know-how and expertise in this field will help JFL produce quality steel efficiently. Unlike facilities that depend on externally sourced semi-finished steel for further processing, this integrated steel plant combines major production stages, enabling closer control over raw materials, process parameters, product quality and manufacturing costs.

The company has deployed equipment and technology from European suppliers. Paul Wurth SA, part of Germany's SMS Group, supplied the blast furnace technology, and Sweden's UHT supplied the Granshot system. Austria's Primetals Technologies supplied technology for the sinter plant, BOF shop and caster, while Italy's Danieli supplied equipment for the ladle furnace and hot-metal desulphurisation system. JFL was incorporated in 2019 and is developing its integrated steelmaking capabilities at Jajpur, focusing on supplying carbon steel to customers across India, particularly the northern and eastern regions. The commissioning of its new facility has strengthened the group's industrial presence in the state, where Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) has built a substantial manufacturing base.