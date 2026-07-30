Jio Credit, others raise ₹2,520 crore via corporate bond issuances

Several corporates, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) Jio Credit and Hero Fincorp, as well as Tata Projects and NIIF Infrastructure Finance, raised Rs 2,520 crore through private placements of corporate bonds on Thursday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy review scheduled for August 3–5.

July has been relatively muted for the domestic debt capital market, with issuances of a little over Rs 92,000 crore, compared with nearly Rs 1.2 trillion in June. With the RBI's monetary policy announcement scheduled next week, some issuers may advance their borrowing plans and tap the domestic bond market ahead of the policy decision. This could provide a fillip to primary bond market activity, which has remained relatively subdued so far this month, experts said.

“With the RBI’s monetary policy announcement scheduled early next month, some issuers may choose to advance their borrowing plans and tap the domestic bond market ahead of the policy decision. This could provide a welcome fillip to primary bond market activity, which has remained relatively subdued so far this month,” said a market participant. “Overall, while the volume of bank bond issuances may not accelerate sharply, the outlook for well-rated capital and infrastructure bond issuances remains constructive, supported by healthy institutional demand,” the person added. On Thursday, NIIF Infrastructure Finance raised Rs 550 crore through three-year bonds at a yield of 7.88 per cent, while Jio Credit raised Rs 1,025 crore in two tranches. The company accepted Rs 525 crore through three-year bonds at 7.95 per cent and Rs 500 crore through five-year bonds at 8.05 per cent.