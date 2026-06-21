Jio heads for an IPO and Airtel redraws plans: Who will be the leader?

Ambani, now 69, had on February 15, 2017, declared: ‘’We are at the beginning of an era where data is the new oil.’’ The oil tycoon was speaking at the opening of a Nasscom leadership Forum in Mumbai, just a few months after Jio was born. The inspiration came from his father and RIL founder Dhirubhai Ambani who had in early 2002 added ‘internet’ to the roti, kapda, makaan (food, clothes, home) slogan, seeking to offer data communication to the masses.
For context, shortly after Dhirubhai’s death in July 2002, Reliance Infocomm, a project steered by Mukesh Ambani, was launched under the CDMA (code division multiple access) technology. Following the 2005 split of the Reliance empire, the group’s telecom business shifted to younger brother Anil Ambani. More than 10 years later, Mukesh Ambani brought Jio.