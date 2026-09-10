Jio listing in spotlight as telecom players weigh tariff increases

Jio's capex for FY 26 was ₹34,184 crore.
Brokerages have, however, maintained that the next headline tariff increase was imminent, but more likely to happen after the Jio IPO. HSBC expects tariff hikes to take place in the January to March quarter of 2027, the fourth quarter of the ongoing financial year, pushed further down the road from the earlier expected timeline of the October to December quarter in 2026.
Motilal Oswal said last month that a tariff hike was likely between September to February, and if it were to be delayed beyond March 2027, the quantum of tariff hike has to be significantly higher. Morgan Stanley Research is pegging the next tariff hike to be about 16-20 per cent within the ongoing financial year, in line with the previous rounds of tariff hikes - in 2019, 2021 and 2024 - that have been between 10 per cent and 25 per cent. IIFL Capital is also expecting a tariff hike in late 2026.
Tariff revisions over time
- Dec ’19: Headline tariffs raised 15-40% across plans, 1st since Jio’s entry in 2016 with free voice calls, 1GB/day data plans
- Dec ’21: Entry-level tariffs hiked 20% across plans, raising the base
- Jun ’24: Headline tariffs up 10-25% across plans
- Aug ’26: Airtel nixes some entry-level tariff plans; no headline tariff hike