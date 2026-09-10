Jio listing in spotlight as telecom players weigh tariff increases

Tariff revisions over time

Motilal Oswal said last month that a tariff hike was likely between September to February, and if it were to be delayed beyond March 2027, the quantum of tariff hike has to be significantly higher. Morgan Stanley Research is pegging the next tariff hike to be about 16-20 per cent within the ongoing financial year, in line with the previous rounds of tariff hikes - in 2019, 2021 and 2024 - that have been between 10 per cent and 25 per cent. IIFL Capital is also expecting a tariff hike in late 2026.