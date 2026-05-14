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Jio Platforms appoints Akash Ambani as managing director ahead of IPO

Jio Platforms is expected to file draft papers for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) by the end of May or in June

Akash Ambani
Akash Ambani has been on the board of Jio Platforms' telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL) since October 2014 | Image: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 10:21 AM IST
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Digital services company Jio Platforms has appointed Akash Ambani as managing director of the company ahead of its initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing.

Jio Platforms is expected to file draft papers for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) by the end of May or in June. "Akash M Ambani...appointed as managing director of the company, for a period of 5 years with effect from April 9, 2026," the filing dated May 7 said.

Ambani has been on the board of Jio Platforms' telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL) since October 2014. In June 2022 , he was elevated to the position of Chairman of RJIL.

During his tenure, Jio achieved the feat of crossing the 100 million subscriber mark in less than six months of its launch in 2016. The company posted profit of over ₹30,000 crore and revenue of ₹1.46 trillion for fiscal year 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Jio networkReliance Jio IPOReliance JioAkash ambani

First Published: May 14 2026 | 10:21 AM IST

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