Jio's 26GHz spectrum proposal for WiFi broadband faces Airtel pushback

Clearly, apart from Jio, there is hardly any other major telco in the world that has taken the gamble to deploy wireless broadband on a WiFi standard rather than 3GPP. But Reliance has a gameplan in place — it wants to deploy its indigenously patented broadband technology not only in India but globally, particularly emerging markets.

“Deploying FWA on WiFi standards is one-fourth the cost of deploying it based on 3GPP standards. That is why no one is offering FWA in India on 3GPP on a commercial scale to customers because it will be too expensive — though both Airtel and Jio have done the mandatory minimum roll-out obligation mandated in the auction,” said a senior executive who has been privy to discussions on this issue in the government.