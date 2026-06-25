Jio's 26GHz spectrum proposal for WiFi broadband faces Airtel pushback

Yet, four years on, the promise of 26GHz spectrum has not taken off globally or in India — held back by the high cost of putting up a dense “millimetre band network” (which means having to install a lot of antennas), the limited number of mobile devices enabled on the band, and the cost of equipment needed to be installed in homes or offices for running wireless broadband on something called 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) — the global standard technology that underpins 3G, 4G and 5G networks.
That is why in May last year Reliance Jio went to the government with an alternative offer. It wants to deploy indigenously designed low-cost broadband on 26GHz band (also known as millimetre band) to homes based on WiFi standards formulated by another global standards body — the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) — rather than keep the spectrum underutilised.