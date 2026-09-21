Jodhpur's export logistics gains speed with 'Furniture Express'

Exporters in Rajasthan are reaping significant business benefits from “Furniture Express” – a dedicated rail service for exporting local handicraft and furniture. According to an official from the industries department, the freight service connecting Jodhpur to Mundra Port has transported over 2,100 containers so far via 36 trains. In response to growing demand, two to three train rakes are currently being operated weekly, he added.

This initiative plays a pivotal role in providing more accessible, reliable, and competitive export logistics facilities, particularly for Jodhpur’s furniture, handicraft, guar gum, and other export industries.

The official said that a key commercial advantage of the "Furniture Express" is the availability of empty containers in Jodhpur. With containers from major shipping lines like MSC, OOCL, and others available at the RAJSICO ICD in Jodhpur, local exporters no longer need to rely on other cities or distant locations to source empty containers.

“This helps Jodhpur-based exporters minimise delays caused by container shortages and reduce additional logistical costs. The timely availability of empty containers allows exporters to plan the packing and export of their goods more effectively,” he said. The official said that the availability of empty containers at Jodhpur and the subsequent movement of loaded containers to Mundra Port via regular rail services provide exporters with integrated logistics solutions. This system ensures the timely availability of empty containers while reducing reliance on road transport and associated transportation costs. The official added that the "Furniture Express" rail service was launched on February 28 this year by state government-owned enterprise, Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation Limited (RAJSICO), in collaboration with Doon Logistics Private Limited. The rail service, he added, has achieved significant milestones in a short span of time.