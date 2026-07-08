JSW Infra to develop 52 mtpa captive jetty in Odisha at ₹2,100 crore

JSW Infrastructure Ltd, India's second-largest private port operator, has formally taken over the development of the proposed 52 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) captive jetty in Odisha, a month after JSW Steel began construction of its mega steel plant in the state.

The jetty, to be developed at the Jatadhari river mouth in Jagatsinghpur district, will pave the way for dedicated maritime infrastructure to support JSW Steel's upcoming 13.2 mtpa greenfield steel complex near Paradip.

According to a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges, JSW Jatadhar Marine Services Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Infrastructure, has executed a novation agreement with JSW Utkal Steel Ltd following the Odisha government's approval, transferring the concession agreement for the project to the infrastructure arm of the JSW Group.

The jetty will be developed by JSW Jatadhar Marine under the build, own, operate, share and transfer (BOOST) model at a cost of more than ₹2,100 crore. The transfer effectively places the port infrastructure under the group's specialised logistics company, allowing JSW Steel to focus on its manufacturing operations while ensuring seamless execution of the captive marine facility. The company said the jetty is a critical component of the JSW Group's ambitious plans in Odisha. It will serve the 13.2 mtpa integrated steel plant being developed by JSW Utkal with an estimated investment of around ₹1 trillion, one of the largest industrial investments currently under implementation in eastern India.

The dedicated marine facility is expected to handle imports of key raw materials while facilitating exports and domestic movement of finished steel products, substantially reducing logistics costs and turnaround time. The jetty will add another strategic asset to JSW Infrastructure's rapidly expanding portfolio on the eastern coast. The company currently operates ports and terminals across India's west and east coasts and is simultaneously executing multiple greenfield and brownfield projects. The project also complements the JSW Group's broader investment plans in Odisha. The conglomerate has announced multiple investments across steel, cement, logistics and allied infrastructure in the state.

Besides the Paradip complex, the group has proposed two more steel facilities with a capacity of 6 mtpa each in Keonjhar and Dhenkanal districts, with an investment of ₹35,000 crore each. The Dhenkanal steel mill, however, will be set up by Saffron Resources Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Steel, in a 50:50 joint venture with South Korea's POSCO Group. Industry experts said integrating the captive jetty with the steel complex would provide the company with end-to-end control over its supply chain, reducing dependence on third-party port facilities and ensuring uninterrupted movement of bulk cargo. The latest agreement marks another milestone in JSW Infrastructure's aggressive expansion strategy. The company recently completed a ₹7,503-crore qualified institutional placement (QIP), which attracted bids worth more than ₹50,000 crore from leading global and domestic investors, including BlackRock, Capital Group, FMR, HDFC Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund.

According to the company, the capital raised will primarily support its ₹39,000-crore multi-year capital expenditure programme, aimed at expanding its logistics network and increasing cargo-handling capacity to 400 mtpa over the next four to five years. Rinkesh Roy, joint managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of JSW Infrastructure, said the overwhelming investor response reflected confidence in India's long-term infrastructure growth story and the company's expansion strategy. "With this capital, we are well-positioned to pursue our growth trajectory, including expansion of port capacities to 400 mtpa by FY30. It will strengthen our logistics network and reinforce our position as a leading ports and logistics solutions company," he added.