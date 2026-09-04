JSW MG Motor tops Fada mass market dealer study third year in a row
Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Kia recorded the strongest year-on-year gains in satisfaction scores among ranked OEMsAnanya Podder
Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Kia recorded the strongest year-on-year gains in satisfaction scores among ranked OEMsAnanya Podder
|Car company name
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|JSW MG Motor
|3
|NR*
|1
|1
|1
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Tata Motors
|7
|7
|4
|3
|3
|Kia
|1
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Toyota Kirloskar Motor
|6
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Hyundai
|2
|1
|3
|5
|6
|Maruti Suzuki
|8
|2
|7
|6
|7
|Renault India
|5
|8
|NR*
|8
|8
|Honda Cars
|9
|4
|8
|NR*
|NR*
|Skoda Auto
|NR*
|NR*
|9
|NR*
|NR*
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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 11:52 PM IST