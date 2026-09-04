JSW MG Motor tops Fada mass market dealer study third year in a row

JSW MG Motor has topped Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations’ (Fada) Dealer Satisfaction Study (DSS) in the four-wheeler mass market segment with a score of 865 points, retaining the top position for the third year in a row. It was not ranked in 2023 because of insufficient sample size.

The subsequent ranks have been consistent with 2025, with Mahindra & Mahindra (853 points) in second position, Tata Motors (836 points) in third and Kia (812 points) in fourth.

According to the study, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Kia recorded the strongest year-on-year (Y-o-Y) gains in satisfaction scores among ranked original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). JSW MG continued to lead the segment.