JSW Steel, JFE form JV for Odisha expansion with ₹32,000 crore investment

JSW Steel and Japan’s JFE Steel Corporation on Friday announced their 50:50 joint venture for the proposed 6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) expansion of the JSW-acquired Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL) facility at Sambalpur in Odisha, with an estimated investment of around ₹32,000 crore, marking one of the largest recent foreign-backed steel sector investments in eastern India.

The planned 6 mtpa brownfield expansion at the Sambalpur facility is expected to substantially enhance the production footprint of the Odisha unit, strengthening JSW Steel’s presence in eastern India at a time when domestic steel demand is driven by the infrastructure, automotive, engineering, and construction sectors.

The two companies also unveiled the new corporate identity — JSW JFE Steel Limited — for the integrated steel operations in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Japanese Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono, JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal, JSW Group’s Parth Jindal, and JFE Holdings President and CEO Yoshihisa Kitano. With this, the long-standing strategic alliance between the two steelmakers, which began in 2009, has completed 15 years. As per the arrangement, the integrated steel operations of BPSL will be transferred to the new joint venture, JSW JFE Steel Ltd, in which JFE Steel Corporation will have a 50 per cent stake, amounting to ₹15,750 crore.

This JV will pave the way for capacity enhancements beyond the current expansion target and accelerate the production of higher-grade and specialised steel products. Tokyo-headquartered JFE Steel is known globally for high-end steel technology and value-added product segments. Speaking on the occasion, Sajjan Jindal said JSW JFE Steel represented more than a joint venture and reflected the coming together of two major industrial traditions with a shared vision for the future of Indian steel. “The partnership has evolved into a deep strategic bond. The combination of JSW’s speed and execution capabilities with JFE’s technological expertise will create a major force in the steel sector over the coming decade,” he said.

Kitano said the JSW JFE Steel joint venture marked the next phase of cooperation between the two groups through an integrated steelworks in India. He said the combination of JFE’s advanced steelmaking technologies and JSW’s operational scale would generate value for stakeholders while contributing meaningfully to India’s industrial development. The Sambalpur steel complex is strategically located in Odisha, with access to strong rail and road connectivity and close proximity to iron ore reserves in one of India’s largest mineral-bearing belts. The raw material advantage is expected to provide cost competitiveness and supply security to the plant. The facility manufactures a broad basket of flat and long steel products, including hot-rolled coils, cold-rolled coils, and downstream value-added products used in the automotive, infrastructure, construction, and capital goods industries.

For Odisha, the announcement further reinforces the state’s growing position as India’s steel and metals hub, attracting major domestic and global investors due to abundant mineral resources, port connectivity, and policy support. The latest Indo-Japanese venture also comes amid heightened investment activity in the state’s steel sector, where multiple capacity expansion plans are underway. JSW Steel currently has a consolidated crude steel capacity of 35.9 mtpa, including 1.5 mtpa in the United States, and plans to increase total capacity to 43.9 mtpa over the next three years. JFE Steel, one of Japan’s largest integrated steel producers, brings advanced process technology, specialty steel capabilities, and decades of global manufacturing expertise to the partnership.

JSW Steel has already committed investments exceeding ₹2 trillion in Odisha across steel, electric mobility, batteries, and renewable energy. The company’s largest proposed project in the state is the 13.2 mtpa integrated steel plant at Paradip, involving an estimated ₹65,000 crore investment. In January 2025, JSW Steel signed an MoU to establish a 5 mtpa integrated steel plant in Keonjhar district with an investment of ₹35,000 crore, while a separate 6 mtpa steel plant proposed by its subsidiary Saffron Resources in Dhenkanal district, with an estimated investment of ₹35,000 crore, was also approved by the state government earlier this year. The company recently formed a JV with South Korean steel major POSCO for the proposed Dhenkanal facility.