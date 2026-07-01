June revival helps corporate bond issuances hit third-highest Q1 since FY20

“March, April, and May were challenging months for the bond market as yields kept rising and there was considerable uncertainty over the geopolitical situation. That kept both issuers and investors on the sidelines. Once there was greater clarity and crude prices fell below $70 a barrel, sentiment improved significantly. Issuers who had deferred their fundraising plans came back to the market, while investors, who had been sitting on cash waiting for clarity, also started deploying money. That is why June saw such strong primary bond issuance activity. Corporate bond yields have softened by around 50-60 bps, from about 8 per cent to nearly 7.40 per cent, compared with a 25-30 bps decline in government security yields. Today, AAA-rated PSUs are able to borrow at around 7.40 per cent,” said Ajay Manglunia, executive director and head - fixed income market, Capri Global Capital.