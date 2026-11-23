Kolkata-based rolling stock manufacturer Jupiter Wagons has entered into a joint venture with Woojin Industrial Systems Co., Ltd. (Woojin) of the Republic of Korea, in which the former will hold an 80 per cent stake.

The JV will mark Jupiter’s entry into the metro coach and propulsion businesses. Over the past few years, standalone wagon and component manufacturers have pivoted towards propulsion, complete trainsets and the coach business as more sophisticated trains like Vande Bharat populate the Indian market.

“The joint venture marks JWL’s entry into two of the most technology-intensive segments of rolling stock: complete metro coaches and propulsion systems. It will manufacture entire metro coaches in India together with all their critical components from Woojin’s portfolio, including Propulsion Systems, Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS), automatic door systems, bogies and aluminium car body shells,” the company said.