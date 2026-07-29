Just 10 Indians command nearly a fifth of ₹104 trn wealth: 360 One report
Joint report by 360 One and Crisil Intelligence identifies 3,040 Indians with wealth of at least ₹425 crore, with entrepreneurs dominating the listAjinkya Kawale Mumbai
Joint report by 360 One and Crisil Intelligence identifies 3,040 Indians with wealth of at least ₹425 crore, with entrepreneurs dominating the listAjinkya Kawale Mumbai
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 8:54 PM IST