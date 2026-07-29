Just 10 Indians command nearly a fifth of ₹104 trn wealth: 360 One report

India is home to 3,040 individuals worth at least ₹425 crore each, together commanding over ₹104 trillion in wealth — nearly a fifth of which, or ₹19.72 trillion, is held by just 10 people, according to a joint report by 360 One and Crisil Intelligence.

The bottom half of these individuals, around 1,520 Indians, account for only around 9 per cent of the total ₹104 trillion in wealth.

Women account for 24 per cent of the wealth creators, or 738 of the 3,040 individuals. They hold ₹22.6 trillion in wealth, accounting for about 23 per cent of the total wealth covered in the 360 One Wealth Creators List 2026.