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Just 10 Indians command nearly a fifth of ₹104 trn wealth: 360 One report

Joint report by 360 One and Crisil Intelligence identifies 3,040 Indians with wealth of at least ₹425 crore, with entrepreneurs dominating the list

The Ambani family
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The Ambani heirs continue to hold the top three positions on the list, each commanding wealth exceeding ₹2.75 trillion, the report added | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 8:54 PM IST
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India is home to 3,040 individuals worth at least ₹425 crore each, together commanding over ₹104 trillion in wealth — nearly a fifth of which, or ₹19.72 trillion, is held by just 10 people, according to a joint report by 360 One and Crisil Intelligence.
 
The bottom half of these individuals, around 1,520 Indians, account for only around 9 per cent of the total ₹104 trillion in wealth.
 
Women account for 24 per cent of the wealth creators, or 738 of the 3,040 individuals. They hold ₹22.6 trillion in wealth, accounting for about 23 per cent of the total wealth covered in the 360 One Wealth Creators List 2026.
 
The Ambani heirs — Anant, Isha and Akash — continue to hold the top three positions on the list, each commanding wealth exceeding ₹2.75 trillion, the report added.
 
Nearly all of the 3,040 wealth creators on the list are entrepreneurs, with 2,986 falling into that category. More than half are first-generation entrepreneurs, representing 1,696 individuals, while the remaining 1,290 are inter-generational entrepreneurs.
 
"India now boasts 12 business families with wealth exceeding ₹1 lakh crore each: Adani (Adani Enterprises), Ambani (Reliance), Mittal (Bharti), Shanghvi (Sun Pharma), Mistry (Shapoorji Pallonji), Nadar (HCL), Jindal (JSW), Damani (DMart), Birla (Aditya Birla Group), Agarwal (Vedanta), Premji (Wipro), and Mehta (Torrent). A decade ago, this club barely existed," the report said.
 
   

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Topics :Crisilwealthbusiness

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 8:54 PM IST

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