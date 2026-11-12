Karnataka bets on frontier technology to attract global investors in 2027

The Karnataka government on Thursday unveiled its theme for the Global Investors Meet 2027, 'Powering What's Next', as it showcases its appeal to investors and business houses as the preferred state for investment in India.

The theme will be powered by five pillars: frontier technology, engineering at scale, availability of talent, a sustainable approach and collaborative partnerships between the government and industry. The southern state is already the country’s largest chip design hub and an AI-native cluster. Karnataka also has about 85,000 acres of industrial land with 19,000 factories, which include the likes of Foxconn and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

With a rich talent pool, considering that almost 1.5 lakh engineers graduate annually from hundreds of private engineering colleges, the state has become an attractive place for global companies, many of which have set up their research and development (R&D) centres in Bengaluru. Nasscom estimates that there are more than 1,000 global capability centres (GCCs) in Bengaluru, almost 50 per cent of the country’s total.

“This is an opportunity to shape Karnataka for the future. Bengaluru is the place where ideas become business,” Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said at the event. “I do not want to compete with other states as we have our own talent and manpower that no one can match anywhere in the world.” The state is also aiming to attract investors through its sustainability practices, with renewable energy potential of 400 gigawatts (GW), according to a government presentation made on Thursday. The last pillar is about collaborative partnerships to facilitate ease of doing business. “Our progress speaks for itself. Over the last three years, Karnataka has approved 1,691 projects, attracted Rs 2,63,921 crore in investments and generated 5,43,218 jobs. We are committed to building on this momentum, creating new opportunities for our youth and taking Karnataka's industrial growth story to the world,” Shivakumar said on X before the event.

The event, to be held between April 20 and 22, will have more than 300 exhibits, 5,000 delegates and 10 roadshows. “We want Bengaluru to be one of the world’s most trusted places to innovate, manufacture and grow,” said G Parameshwara, deputy chief minister, adding that the state has immense potential in the fields of precision engineering, electric mobility, aerospace components, pharmaceuticals and food processing. At the last GIM, the state secured investment commitments of about Rs 10.3 lakh crore, of which 65 per cent of the manufacturing investment has already been converted. That has the potential to create about 6 lakh jobs.