Kerala Tourism eyes festive footfall boost, industry status policy in works

Ahead of the peak domestic travel season coinciding with the Dussehra and Diwali holidays, Kerala Tourism is set to offer a wide array of products and packages along with its destinations and experiences, it was announced on Tuesday at a media briefing held alongside the Network Kerala event.

According to tourism statistics, Kerala registered 10.98 per cent growth in domestic tourist arrivals during the first quarter of 2026 (Q1) compared with the same period in 2025.

“The state is well-prepared to receive increased footfall this season, on the strength of new products and packages that will take visitors through a whole set of highly fascinating places and experiences,” said Biju K, Secretary, Tourism.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Sumit Kumar Thakur, managing director of Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) and a senior IAS officer, said the policy framework for granting industry status to the sector is undergoing multiple rounds of stakeholder consultations with different groups. “The government is working on bringing industry status to tourism. A detailed policy framework is in the pipeline, incorporating feedback from stakeholders,” Thakur said. “The exact details will be shared in the upcoming months,” he added. Commenting on the same, Kerala Minister for Tourism, Cinema and Cultural Affairs P C Vishnunadh said in a message, “Getting industry status has been a long-pending demand of stakeholders in the sector. We expect this decision will yield a lot of investment.”

The tourism infrastructure in the state has also been upgraded, and artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools have been integrated with the larger aim of making tour packages and logistics hassle-free. “Our outreach campaigns across the country have received good response, and we are confident that will be reflected during the unfolding season,” said Anjana M, director, Kerala Tourism. While domestic tourist footfall has surged beyond pre-pandemic levels, foreign tourist arrivals continue to lag pre-Covid figures. Responding to this, Thakur said the state is expected to schedule roadshows and business-to-business (B2B) trade meets to regain momentum in foreign tourist arrivals. The event, themed “A Wonderful World”, showcased different art forms and brought together government officials and industry partners.