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KP Group to invest over ₹5,000 crore in 10 GWh battery cell manufacturing

Gujarat-based renewable energy firm plans to commission the first phase by March 2028, while expanding its battery storage business across Africa and Europe after 2030

This assumes significance as India is making strides to become self-sufficient in battery manufacturing, particularly for Electric Vehicles
KP Group is expanding beyond renewable energy generation into battery cell manufacturing and energy storage, with plans to invest over ₹5,000 crore in a 10 GWh facility in Gujarat.
Nandini Keshari
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 7:54 PM IST
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Gujarat-based renewable energy company KP Group is planning a 10 gigawatt-hour (GWh) battery cell manufacturing capacity with an investment of over ₹5,000 crore, with the first phase expected to be operational by March 2028.
 
"We are entering battery cell manufacturing as battery energy storage systems (BESS) become increasingly important. We plan to manufacture battery cells with a capacity of 10 GWh. We expect to launch it in around one to one-and-a-half years," Affan Faruk Patel, whole-time director, KPI Green Energy, a subsidiary of KP Group, told Business Standard in an interview.
 
The company is also planning to enter the battery energy storage systems development business in Europe. "We have a 5 GWh project pipeline in Botswana. We plan to pursue a similar model in Europe after 2030," Patel said.
 
It is also targeting an expansion of its international footprint in African countries, including Botswana, Zambia and Tanzania, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. "These plans relate to battery storage development, rather than cell manufacturing. We develop the projects, invest capital expenditure and sell the power," he added.
 
For battery cell manufacturing, the company plans to apply under the relevant government schemes. "We are working with three consultants because the incentives are important for making the project financially viable and achieving the required internal rate of return (IRR)," he said.
 
KP Group operates as both an independent power producer (IPP) and an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) player. It also has manufacturing facilities producing galvanised and fabricated products used in sectors including renewable energy, railways, roads, highways and marine infrastructure.
 
The company is also a BESS developer and has received cumulative orders of approximately 1.5 GWh from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL). "Under the project, we will store electricity and supply it to GUVNL during peak-demand periods. Our PPAs are also being worked out," Patel said.
 
The group’s IPP portfolio is approximately 3.2 GW, and it aims to reach 10 GW by 2032. The renewable energy EPC business stands at 6.2 GW and is also targeted to be ramped up to 10 GW during the same period.
 
On green hydrogen, Patel said that the company had received orders in this segment. He added, "We have a pilot project at our own factory and have received an order from NTPC for green hydrogen. We are still assessing how to make large-scale capital investments comparable to those in solar and wind." He also said that the larger opportunity was likely to develop after 2030.
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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 7:54 PM IST

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