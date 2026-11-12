KW Group buys 1.5-acre land in Ghaziabad ₹134 cr to build luxury homes

Realty firm KW Group has acquired 1.5 acres of land in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, for ₹134 crore through an auction to develop a housing project.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has acquired a 1.5-acre freehold land parcel in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, for ₹133.98 crore (excluding stamp duty and registration charges).

The parcel was acquired through an auction conducted by the local development authority.

The company plans to develop an ultra-luxury residential project on the site, with a development potential of around 5 lakh sq ft.

The project is backed by a ₹150 crore commitment from ASK Property Fund, the real estate arm of Blackstone-backed ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group.