Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said that its heavy engineering arm has dispatched another steam generator to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) in an effort to fast-track the country's energy security goal.

The steam generators are used in pressurised heavy water reactors to convert water into steam, driving turbines for electricity generation.

These generators are fabricated at L&T's facilities at the AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex at Hazira and Vadodara in Gujarat.

"The heavy engineering arm of L&T has dispatched the seventh 700 MWe steam generator for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL)," L&T said in a statement.