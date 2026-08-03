L&T Semiconductor goes local with chip backend, shifts OSAT to India

However, Kumar said the company'’s chip designs are currently fabricated at semiconductor fabrication (fab) plants in the US, Taiwan, and Japan. Asked whether it would shift fabrication to India once Tata Electronics’ semiconductor fab plant becomes operational in mid-2028, Kumar said, “As a fabless design company, I don’t have any attachment to a particular location. I would prefer to build them at Tata’s fab, but if the pricing is such that I don’t make money, I will go elsewhere. If it is competitive, we will build here.”