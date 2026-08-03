Buzzing :

Stock Market Highlights TodayBank Holiday in August 2026Bankipur Bypoll ResultBharti Airtel Q1 PreviewRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallyMissed July 31 ITR deadline?MV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Industry / News / L&T Semiconductor goes local with chip backend, shifts OSAT to India

L&T Semiconductor goes local with chip backend, shifts OSAT to India

Tata Electronics among its partners; eyes break-even in two years

semiconductors chipmakers
premium
Representative Picture
Surajeet Das Gupta
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 7:14 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT), a fabless semiconductor design company (a company that designs chips but outsources manufacturing), is shifting its outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) operations from overseas to India. It is already working with Tata Electronics, among others, as the latter prepares to begin commercial operations in the country. The reason, the company says, is that Indian OSAT players are globally cost-competitive.
 
Speaking to Business Standard, Sandeep Kumar, chief executive officer of LTSCT, said, “We are already moving our OSAT operations for assembling chips to India because it is globally competitive. Of the 500 semiconductor package types, the OSAT players in India probably cover around 50. For the rest, we still have to go abroad. But Indian players are also broadening their capabilities.”
 
However, Kumar said the company'’s chip designs are currently fabricated at semiconductor fabrication (fab) plants in the US, Taiwan, and Japan. Asked whether it would shift fabrication to India once Tata Electronics’ semiconductor fab plant becomes operational in mid-2028, Kumar said, “As a fabless design company, I don’t have any attachment to a particular location. I would prefer to build them at Tata’s fab, but if the pricing is such that I don’t make money, I will go elsewhere. If it is competitive, we will build here.”
 
Kumar argued that Chinese semiconductor fab plants are able to offer aggressive pricing because they have received generous government subsidies. “The Indian government has also subsidised semiconductor fab plants by up to 70 per cent of the project cost. Whether Tata will pass on that cost advantage to customers or retain it to recover its investment, I don’t know,” Kumar added.
 
The company expects to break even over the next two years. It has already invested $100 million in chip design, with an average investment of $30 million for each chip. Kumar said, “In every business, one wants to break even as quickly as possible. We expect to do so in two years with revenues of $150-200 million. Our focus is on three areas — power electronics, compute products, and mixed-signal products.”
 
The company designs chips ranging from 12 nanometre (nm) to 95 nm. The fabless company designs chips in-house, outsources fabrication, and sells them globally across India, the US, Japan, Europe, and Taiwan, competing with companies such as NXP Semiconductors and Infineon Technologies. “A disproportionate 30 per cent of our business comes from India, even though the country accounts for only around 10 per cent of global semiconductor demand,” Kumar said.
 
Under the proposed Semicon 2.0, the government has, for the first time, indicated that large companies — which were excluded from the earlier chip design incentive scheme that was largely limited to startups — will also become eligible for incentives.
 
Responding to the proposed changes, Kumar said, “We have been running our business without incentives so far. If incentives are provided, they will only accelerate our business and help us enter areas the nation needs but which otherwise may not make commercial sense.”
 
Kumar, however, acknowledged that competition from Chinese semiconductor companies remains intense. “We always compete globally, but I don’t think we can survive if we compete with the low gross margins of Chinese companies. So we are selective about the products we work on, the prices at which we sell them, and the value we create.”
 
Stacking the chips
·         Shifting OSAT operations for its chip designs from overseas to India
·         Already working with Tata Electronics at its OSAT facility, which is preparing for commercial production
·         Will consider fabricating chips in India once domestic fabs become operational, provided pricing is globally competitive. Currently uses fab plants in Taiwan, Japan, and the US
·         Designs chips ranging from 12 nm to 95 nm
·         India accounts for 30% of its business, with the remainder coming from the US, Japan, Europe, and Taiwan
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

RERA extension may shield stalled housing projects from insolvency risk

Premature life policy exits surpass maturity payouts, shows govt data

OPPI seeks India-based start for regulatory data protection period

SC lets CERC proceed with market coupling rules, rejects IEX plea now

Two 55 MW nuclear SMRs to cost ₹7,000 crore, Centre tells Parliament

Topics :L&T semiconductorsemiconductor industry

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 7:14 PM IST

Next Story