Labour Minister Mandaviya calls for continuous reskilling amid AI boom

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday highlighted the transformative potential of AI and emerging technologies and stressed the need for continuous reskilling and a future-ready industrial relations system that balances productivity with workers' skills, safety and participation.

The Union Labour & Employment Minister was speaking at National Conference on Industrial Relations and Labour, organised by CII.

He called for meaningful social dialogue between employers and workers, particularly as new technologies reshape the world of work, a CII statement said.

Mandaviya also highlighted the role of the four Labour Codes in creating a modern, pro-growth framework while simplifying compliance for industry and strengthening protections for workers.