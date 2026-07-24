Lakshmi Mittal's Rajasthan Royals deal sparks shareholder feud in UK

Billionaire Lakshmi Mittal’s plan to acquire the Rajasthan Royals (RR) cricket franchise has sparked a London lawsuit, with the minority shareholders in the company that owns the team alleging they are being forced to give up their shares worth about $50 million for just £1 ($1.33).

Emerging Media Ventures, which indirectly owns a majority stake in the Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals, was sued by two minority shareholders who alleged the company wrongly accused them of “serious misconduct,” denying them their cut from the proceeds of the $1.65 billion sale of the franchise.

Emerging Media Ventures has not filed its defense to the lawsuit yet. The company’s lawyers did not respond to a request for comment. The dispute centers around one of the richest assets in global cricket after the popularity of the sport’s shorter format exploded with the Indian Premier League, which features franchises backed by billionaires including Mukesh Ambani and Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan.