Large companies must ensure timely working capital release of MSMEs: CEA

Large companies must ensure timely release of payments to micro and small enterprises to ease their working capital needs and reduce cost of funds, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit, Nageswaran said large companies should accept invoices presented by micro, small and medium enterprises and make payments on time.

"Larger enterprises in the country have to pledge to contribute to relieving the working capital requirements of micro and small enterprises. Micro, small, and medium enterprises are the source of working capital for large enterprises. It should be the reverse. And because these enterprises have a much higher cost of capital," Nageswaran said.