Large-format malls to drive India's retail expansion through 2031: JLL

Large-format malls are expected to account for 56 per cent of India’s upcoming shopping mall supply through 2031, with developers set to add 51.1 million square feet (msf) of retail space over the next five years, according to a report by property consultant JLL.

The expansion will take India’s total shopping mall stock to 143.2 msf by the end of 2031, driven by consumer demand, the influx of international brands and expansion by domestic brands, the report said.

Of the 51.1 msf of upcoming supply, large-format malls will account for 28.7 msf. These developments are expected to allocate around 30-35 per cent of their space to entertainment, food and beverage (F&B), and services, translating into nearly 9-10 msf across the three categories, the report said.

“India's retail real estate sector is entering a new growth phase with significant scale. The shift towards large-format signals a fundamental transformation in how consumers engage and how consumption patterns are evolving with changing generational preferences. With nearly one-third of these developments dedicated to entertainment, F&B, and services, we are moving beyond traditional commerce to create lifestyle destinations that blend technology, design, and experience,” said Saket Amrit, head of retail services, India, JLL. India recorded gross leasing volumes of 6.3 msf in the first half of 2026 (H1 2026), while retail stock across the top seven cities stood at 92.1 msf as of June 2026, with a vacancy rate of 11.2 per cent.

The report said large-format malls are being designed around the experiential and destination needs of shoppers, with technology and design emerging as key differentiators. These developments are expected to combine retail with lifestyle, leisure and services. The next five years are also expected to see the emergence of next-generation neighbourhood malls. These will account for 15 per cent of upcoming mall supply, or approximately 7.9 msf. Major listed developers are focusing on elevating the shopper experience in residential neighbourhoods by addressing challenges faced by shoppers on high streets, the report said. The share of the top three listed developers in operational retail stock in tier 1 markets is projected to increase to approximately 21 per cent by 2031 from 14 per cent in H1 2026, based on estimates made public by these developers between April and June 2026.

The top 10 developers are projected to comprise 44 per cent of total shopping mall stock by 2031. More than half of the upcoming retail supply is expected in Delhi NCR and Hyderabad. Delhi NCR had the largest operational mall stock among the top cities at 29 msf as of H1 2026, followed by Mumbai at 15.1 msf and Bengaluru at 14.4 msf. By 2031, Delhi NCR’s mall stock is expected to expand to 48.6 msf. Bengaluru and Mumbai are projected to reach 22 msf and 21.6 msf, respectively, based on current visibility into the delivery schedule of assets under construction and in the planning stage.