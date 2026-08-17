Large TCVs mask weakness in small deals at leading Indian IT companies

Analysts say among the larger providers, Infosys, Cognizant and HCLTech appear better positioned today to replenish the smaller-deal pipeline, while TCS has enormous client access and growing AI activity but has yet to translate that consistently into a faster broad-based growth engine. Persistent and Coforge are probably the clearest examples of firms generating strong growth from smaller, expandable engagements because their portfolios are concentrated in AI, engineering, data, cloud and modernisation work.
Ashwin Mehta, head of equity research at Ambit Institutional Equities, says as the skew towards large deals increases, it brings in lumpiness in terms of revenue. “Growth comes in when you have a lot of these shorter cycle deal flows. And that comes in when that decision making is fast enough. From a near-term acceleration perspective, you need a combination of large deals and then short cycle deals.”