Large TCVs mask weakness in small deals at leading Indian IT companies

“The softer area is the smaller discretionary work that historically fed the growth engine: application projects, consulting, transformation programmes, data initiatives and smaller modernisation engagements. Enterprises are scrutinising these investments much more heavily because AI is changing both the economics of delivery and what clients believe they should be paying for,” he adds.

Thus, IT companies are caught in a double-whammy situation. On the one hand, the size of the large deals is getting smaller and the tenure is shrinking because of AI and clients not being ready to pay more for the same scope of work. On the other hand, many AI-native deals are also being taken away by smaller companies and even mid-sized IT firms that are looking to punch above their weight and throw their hat into the ring.