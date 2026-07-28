Led by iPhones, India sees highest Q1 smartphone exports by value

Led by Apple iPhone, India’s smartphone exports by value ended with a record first quarter in FY27, touching nearly $10 billion, with the US by far the most dominant market for the country.

Based on April-June 2026 data, smartphone exports grew by 23.4 per cent, hitting $9.84 billion compared to $7.97 billion during the same period last year.

With this, smartphones accounted for 64.8 per cent of the country’s total electronics goods exports in April-June at $15.2 billion.

In April-May, the US accounted for a dominant 71 per cent of the total value of smartphone exports from the country.

Based on this trend, industry projects that smartphone exports should touch $35 billion in FY27 compared to $29 billion in FY26 but there are some key riders.

Apple Inc, which is expected to introduce its first foldable phone in September globally, will not assemble it in India, at least for the time being, unlike other iPhones such as the top-end iPhone Pro and Promax.

The foldable phones are going to be assembled in China and not in India for the world at least for a while and this could impact exports from India in 2026.