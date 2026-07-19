“I wouldn’t say that we are both aligned till now (on funding). We, however, are aligned on the projections of the company — what revenue will be there, how much they will be able to generate, debt servicing, etc. We had moderated them quite a bit. So, that discussion with mutual consent is broadly done. The only sticking point is that they have to agree to some kind of a risk enhancement or mitigation. Once that is finalised, I think we can move ahead,” said a senior banker at a state-owned bank, who is part of the discussions.