Public sector banks have also emphasised the need for participation across the banking system, including private lenders. Discussions are being spearheaded by State Bank of India, though the country’s largest lender is reluctant to take on a disproportionate share of the exposure.
Vi recorded a net profit of ₹51,970 cr for Q4FY26 on a one-time accounting from exceptional gain of ₹58,116 crore from the reduction in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by the government and value of future AGR payments. On a like to like basis, the telco narrowed losses to ₹5,515 crore from ₹7,167 crore a year ago, and ₹5,286 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations grew 2.8 per cent annually to ₹11,332 crore, and ebitda stood at ₹4,889 crore, up 4.9 per cent year-on-year. Vi’s debt stood at ₹2.1 trillion as of March 2026. The telco is yet to announce its Q1FY27 results.