Lenders favour MSME loan restructuring over moratorium amid stress

And that large buyers from MSMEs must be directed to pay on the spot; and this would provide a cash flow cushion.
What is the funding outlook and credit gap for MSMEs?
According to a recent report by B2K Analytics, MSMEs’ total funding requirement is estimated to reach Rs 162.92 trillion by 2030. On the supply side, formal credit availability is projected at Rs 78.02 trillion. This includes Rs 56.98 trillion from priority sector lending, Rs 18.57 trillion from banks, and Rs 2.46 trillion from non-banking financial companies. An additional five per cent of the funding gap is expected to be met through informal sources, while around 30 per cent will be supported by promoters’ own capital infusion. Despite these sources, according to B2K Analytics, the unmet funding requirement for MSMEs is estimated at Rs 55.18 trillion by 2030.