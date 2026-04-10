Lenders favour MSME loan restructuring over moratorium amid stress

The Union Budget for FY27 followed through on the steps taken in its previous edition for MSMEs. This included the move to lower the turnover threshold for buyers to around Rs 250 crore from around Rs 500 crore on the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), an invoice discounting platform. It also brought in an additional 22 central public sector enterprises and 7,000 companies into play.

On the credit side, banks were asked to accommodate MSMEs even if some of them were in the special mention account category for reasons beyond their control (this was to be supported through a guarantee from a government-promoted fund). Even though off-record, bankers were of the view that they would not like to run afoul of the central bank's supervisory role in case such loans turned into non-performing assets (NPAs)? Given the forbearance nature of these decisions, they would rather wait for the RBI's guidance.