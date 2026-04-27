​Listed Indian realty firms acquire 1,433 acres of land in FY26: Report

The listed Indian realty companies closed 54 deals spanning 1,433 acres, capturing a 49 per cent share in the number of land deals and a 48 per cent share of total transacted land area in the fiscal year 2026 (FY26), according to real estate consultancy firm Anarock.

Overall, the Indian real estate sector saw 111 land deals in FY26, spanning 2,994 acres, with every second deal involving listed players. In FY25, listed developers accounted for 40 per cent of all land deals.

“Land acquisition is increasingly becoming both capital-intensive and regulation-driven in the last few years. In this scenario, listed developers have a clear edge over unorganised or smaller players, thanks to their easier access to institutional capital and transparent balance sheets. While the total number of land deals dropped from 143 in FY25 to 111 in FY26, the land buying activity of these dominant players remained remarkably resilient,” Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group.

Among the leading listed players, Godrej Properties led the pack with 17 deals across 443.5 acres, followed by Brigade Group with eight deals over nearly 81 acres. Bengaluru emerged as the prime hotspot for listed-player land acquisition activity in FY26, with around 17 deals for over 293 acres closed in the city. Pune saw eight land deals totalling 78 acres closed, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw seven land deals totalling 51 acres. Among the tier-II and tier-III cities attracting listed players, Amritsar saw two land deals totalling 520 acres close in FY26. Vadodara, Nagpur, Panipat, Mysore, Raipur, and Coimbatore also saw land deals concluded by listed players.

"Despite the broader market slowdown, these entities closed 54 land deals in FY26, nearly matching the 57 deals from the previous fiscal year. This resilience has led to a significant jump in market share,” Puri added. The Indian real estate sector continues to consolidate. Anarock noted that while these listed players’ appetite for strategic land acquisition continues unabated, it will be interesting to see how and when they will launch these projects, given the current global macroeconomic uncertainties and tapering housing sales. They are likely to set a more moderate tempo of calibrated new launches in the times to come.